Liga de Expansión MX presents the official schedule for Apertura 2021

After the Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil calendars were presented, this Wednesday, July 7, Liga de Expansión MX published the official calendar of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

Through its social networks, the Liga de Expansión MX presented the calendar for the new season in the silver team, which will feature new teams such as Raya2, a subsidiary of the Rayados del Monterrey.

The championship will begin after the controversy that was generated by denying the “promotion” to the Trinca Fresera del Irapuato, which failed to meet the established requirements and left the Expansion League with only 17 clubs.

THE CALENDAR OF # Apertura2021 ⚽️! In this video, we present the most important dates of the tournament that will begin on July 27; Get to know each of these meetings and get excited again with your favorite team pic.twitter.com/1nMWOHtDO9 – Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) July 8, 2021

The 2021 Apertura Tournament will start next Tuesday, July 27, with duels such as Tlaxcala vs Dorados, Raya2 vs Cancún, Cimarrones vs Tapatío and Atlético Morelia vs Mineros, with the Alteños de Tepatitlán, current champions, resting on the first day.

