Liga de Expansión MX: Paco Ramírez suffers aggression from Atlético Morelia fans (VIDEO)

Atlético Morelia and Tepatitlán FC will define the new champion of the Liga de Expansión MX in 90 minutes or even penalties, at present Closing tournament 2021 being the rival of Tampico Madero in the champion of champions of the category.

The fans that were present in the José María Morelos and Pavón stadium they stole the glances in the game, after throwing objects on the field and ending up attacking the coach Paco Ramírez of the Guadalajara team.

In the 29th minute, Atlético Morelia equalized the score in the second leg through Carlos Acosta placeholder image, causing the emotion of those present in the stands to the degree of throwing different objects onto the field of play and ending up impacting the humanity of the Mexican strategist.

GREAT GOAL AND REGRETTABLE ATTITUDE IN THE TRIBUNE! Not two minutes had passed since Tepatitlán FC’s goal when Gael Acosta responded with another high-manufacturing goal, which unfortunately ended with an object hitting Francisco Ramírez # LigaExpansiónxFOX pic.twitter.com/imoVcT5W6c – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) May 15, 2021

After seconds of uncertainty about the condition of coach Paco Ramírez, he did not pass to continue the actions on the field in the second leg of the Clausura 2021 tournament of the Liga de Expansión MX.

