Liga de Expansión MX: Luis Loroña returns to Mexican football with Tampico-Madero

Aztec soccer player Luis Guadalupe Loroña, returns to Mexican soccer to defend the Tampico-Madero FC shirt as reinforcement within the Expansion League MX, facing the next Opening Tournament 2021.

According to information from different media in Mexico, the Mexican forward would be practically tied to the board of the Tamaulipas club, to arrive next season as his signing.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Santiago Giménez talks about the ‘championship’ in Liga MX

Luis Loroña is 28 years old and works as a forward, so coach Gerardo Espinoza’s team seeks to fill the gap left by Daniel Lajud who returned to Rayados de Monterrey.

This forward, who is the brother of fellow soccer player Vladimir Loroña from Xolos de Tijuana, comes from playing with the Industriales de Naucalpan team within the Mexican Football League (LBM).





Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content