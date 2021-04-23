Liga de Expansión MX: Liguilla dates and times are listed

The stage of Repechage of the Expansion League was closed this Thursday and the 7 teams that are still alive for the League title were defined: Atlético Morelia, Celaya, Tepatitlán, Cimarrones, Tapatío and Atlante.

With Morelia installed in the semifinals, the other 6 teams will be measured by 3 available tickets and the Expansion League has already confirmed dates and times.

Also read: Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photograph in a white swimsuit

Dates and Times of the Quarterfinals:

GOING

Tuesday, April 27

Atlante vs Celaya

Stadium: City of Sports

five pm

Wednesday April 28

Tepatitlán FC vs Cimarrones

Stadium: Gregorio Tepa Gómez

five pm

Thursday April 29

Tapatío vs Mineros

Stadium: Akron

five pm

RETURN

Friday April 30

Celaya vs Atlante

Stadium: Miguel Alemán

five pm

Saturday May 1st

Cimarrones vs Tepatitlán FC

Stadium: Hero of Nacozari

22:00 (HC)

Sunday May 2nd

Miners vs Tapatío

Stadium: Carlos Vega Villalba

five pm

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: