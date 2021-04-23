Liga de Expansión MX: Liguilla dates and times are listed

Football

The stage of Repechage of the Expansion League was closed this Thursday and the 7 teams that are still alive for the League title were defined: Atlético Morelia, Celaya, Tepatitlán, Cimarrones, Tapatío and Atlante.

With Morelia installed in the semifinals, the other 6 teams will be measured by 3 available tickets and the Expansion League has already confirmed dates and times.

Also read: Dorismar captivates her followers with a flirty photograph in a white swimsuit

Dates and Times of the Quarterfinals:

GOING
Tuesday, April 27
Atlante vs Celaya
Stadium: City of Sports
five pm

Wednesday April 28
Tepatitlán FC vs Cimarrones
Stadium: Gregorio Tepa Gómez
five pm

Thursday April 29
Tapatío vs Mineros
Stadium: Akron
five pm

RETURN
Friday April 30
Celaya vs Atlante
Stadium: Miguel Alemán
five pm

Saturday May 1st
Cimarrones vs Tepatitlán FC
Stadium: Hero of Nacozari
22:00 (HC)

Sunday May 2nd
Miners vs Tapatío
Stadium: Carlos Vega Villalba
five pm

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: