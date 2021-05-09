Liga de Expansión MX: Finalists for the Clausura 2021 tournament defined

The round of the semifinals in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX has come to an end, with the qualification to the last stay by Tepatitlán FC who accounted for the Zacatecas miners.

Atlético Morelia suffered more in the second leg, but they managed to show the role of favorite in the competition as the general leader, leaving the Atlantean Iron Colts by aggregate of 2-1.

Read also: José Luis Higuera celebrates Chivas anniversary and fans destroy it

It should be noted that the MX Expansion League will announce the dates and times to play the game that will define the new monarch of the second division of Mexican soccer, already without the criterion of the away goal and the position in the general table.

THE FINAL OF THE MX EXPANSION LEAGUE:

(1) Atlético Morelia vs Tepatitlán FC (6)

Read also: