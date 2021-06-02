Liga de Expansión MX: Federico Vilar’s first words as coach of Cancún FC

Goalkeeper Federico Vilar is back in Mexican soccer, now in the role of coach of Cancún FC in the face of Opening tournament 2021 of Liga de Expansión MX, being his first experience on the benches.

In an interview for the screens of the MX Expansion League, the now naturalized Mexican-Argentine strategist revealed his feelings about the task he will have leading the first team in his professional career as a coach.

Read also: Liga MX: Tomás Alarcón sounds like a possible reinforcement for Club León

“This is a great opportunity for me and a great responsibility; returning to Mexican soccer, now as a coach, is something that I want to take advantage of and fulfill in a great way with the team that trusts me,” he said.

We speak with Federico Vilar (@ fvcaar03), new coach of @Cancun_FC: “This is a great opportunity for me and a great responsibility; returning to Mexican football, now as a coach, is something that I want to take advantage of and fulfill in a great way with the team that trusts me” pic.twitter.com/eNgYnUNLzN – Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) June 2, 2021

Cancún FC will start a new stage in the institution’s project in the MX Expansion League with Federico Vilar on the bench, taking over from Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez who led the club during the 2020-2021 season.

Read also: Return final Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna broke audience record