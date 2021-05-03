Liga de Expansión MX: Defined the semifinals of the Clausura 2021

The quarterfinal round in the Closing tournament 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX reached its end, after the Mineros de Zacatecas qualification to the next phase, who accounted for the CD Tapatío.

Atlético Morelia will make their debut in this league by becoming the general leader of the tournament, facing the Atlante Iron Colts who eliminated the general sub-leader in the previous round. Celaya bulls.

While Mineros de Zacatecas will seek to reach the grand final of the second division of Mexican soccer against Tepatitlán FC that categorically left the Cimarrones of Sonora.

DEFINED THE #SEMIFINALS ⚽️! They are the four teams that will compete for the title of the # Guard1anes2021 Tournament : @C_A_Morelia vs @Atlante @MinerosFc vs @TepatitlanFC * Hours and days to be defined * # Note ✍️ : https://t.co/6ys69j2nzR pic.twitter.com/ldnOWiXBtD – Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) May 2, 2021

It should be noted that the Liga de Expansión MX will reveal the schedules and days to be held for the round trip matches of the semifinals of the Clausura 2021 tournament, having as the first tiebreaker the away goal and the second the best position in the general table .

GAMES OF THE MX EXPANSION LEAGUE SEMIFINALS:

(1) Atlético Morelia vs Atlante (7)

(4) Mineros vs Tepatitlán FC (6)

DEFINED THE #SEMIFINALS ⚽️ ! This is how the prelude to the # Guard1anes2021 Grand Final will be played, with four teams awaiting the final stage of the contest. @ C_A_Morelia vs @Atlante @MinerosFc vs @TepatitlanFC * Hours and days to be confirmed pic.twitter.com/AI1sU5JIEs – Liga BBVA Expansión MX (@LigaMXExpansion) May 2, 2021

