Liga de Expansión MX: Dates and times of the final of the Clausura 2021

After Athletic Morelia Y Tepatitlan FC advance to the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament, the MX Expansion League reported the dates and times of the division’s grand final matches.

Through their social networks, the MX Expansion League informed that the first leg will be played in the Gregorio “Tepa” Gómez Stadium, in Tepatitlán, Jalisco; Wednesday, May 12 at 5:00 pm.

The second leg will be played at the José María Morelos Stadium, in Morelia, Michoacán, next Saturday, May 15 at 4:00 pm, to define the second champion in the history of the “new” Expansion League, after the title of the Jaiba Brava TM.

The “Alteños” of Tepatitlán FC reached the final from the playoffs, where they eliminated Dorados, and later beat Cimarrones and Mineros de Zacatecas in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

For its part, Atlético Morelia qualified directly for the semifinals, after finishing as the general leader in the regular phase. In this instance, the “Canaries” defeated the Atlantean Iron Colts to reach the final.

