Liga de Expansión MX: Daniel Lajud’s words after his double against Tepatitlán FC

Daniel Lajud, forward of Tampico Madero FC, expressed his feelings after the double that he scored in the victory of Jaiba Brava against Tepatitlán FC, in the first leg of the Champion of Champions of the MX Expansion League.

In an interview for the official website of the League, Lajud stressed the importance of the result and that for the return they will fight with everything to maintain it and show that they are the best.

“Happy, but we have not achieved anything, it is just a match where we go 0 to 0. It is a championship, we are going to endorse it for the next match who is the Champion of Champions.”, He declared.

On the other hand, he sent a clear message to the Jaiba Brava fans, thanking them for their support throughout the season and hopes to close the campaign with a victory in the second leg.

“We are going to give all the next game and we want to thank you for all the support provided in the last games and throughout the season, so we will seek to win.”

