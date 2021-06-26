Liga de Expansión MX: Club Celaya strengthens with former Colo Colo striker

The Bulls of Celaya announced the Ecuadorian winger Alexander Bolaños as their reinforcement for the next Apertura 2021 Tournament of the MX Expansion League, coming from Deportivo Olmedo in order to strengthen the attack for the following campaign.

Celaya, through his official social networks, welcomed Bolaños, a former Colo Colo de Chile forward, who has experience in the Copa Libertadores for the 2021 Opening of the MX Expansion League.

“Welcome to the Bulls, Alexander Bolaños! Extreme. South American U20 Champion with Ecuador in Chile 2019. 21 years old. Ecuadorian. 1.78 mts. Previous clubs: Colo Colo and Barcelona de Guayaquil. Participation in Copa Libertadores. ”Celaya announced on their networks.

The 21-year-old also has a runner-up in the South American sub 20 with Ecuador in Chile 2019 where he had an important performance with the team.

Alexander Bolaños is 21 years old, he works as a right winger and his main conditions are overflow, speed and having a presence in the area to score goals.

