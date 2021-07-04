Liga de Expansión MX: Cimarrones FC is reinforced with a Liga MX player

The Cimarrones de Sonora have stolen the spotlight in the transfer market in the MX Expansion League towards the Opening tournament 2021, by confirming the arrival of forward Daniel López as his reinforcement.

Through social networks, the Sonoran team led by the coach Jorge Humberto Torres reported that the 20-year-old Mexican attacker leaves the League MX to join the institution for the next season.

“We have a new discharge! His name is Daniel López, his last team was Necaxa and he works as a forward. Welcome Daniel!” They wrote.

Forward Daniel López arrives in the MX Expansion League with the Cimarrones de Sonora after his passage in the MX League in the minor categories of the Cruz Azul Machine and in the first team of the Rays of Necaxa.

