Liga de Expansión MX: Cancun FC announces Federico Vilar as its new coach

After the first season in Mexican soccer under the tutelage of Christian ‘Chaco’ Giménez, the Cancun FC team will start their project from scratch by confirming the arrival of former goalkeeper Federico Vilar as their new coach.

Through Twitter, the Caribbean team issued a message welcoming the former Argentine naturalized Mexican goalkeeper for the preseason heading to the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX.

Read also: Liga MX: Juan Reynoso confirms the first loss of Cruz Azul for the Apertura 2021

“ATTENTION Welcome to paradise, Federico Vilar! The new helmsman of #LaOlaFutbolera is here,” they wrote.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ ATTENTION ⚠️⚠️⚠️ Welcome to paradise, Federico Vilar! The new helmsman of # LaOlaFutbolera is here. pic.twitter.com/qhe3bL1AE0 – Cancun FC (@cancun_fc) June 1, 2021

It should be noted that Federico Vilar returns to the city of Cancun, Quintana Roo, after defending the colors of the Atlantean Iron Colts as a professional, where he raised the title of the MX League in 2007 and now he will have his first coaching experience.

Read also: Liga MX: Club León already has 3 reinforcements for the Apertura 2021; will be presented this week

How I miss you Cancun. # LaOlaFutbolera pic.twitter.com/ArCXmJtbLq – Cancun FC (@cancun_fc) June 1, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Cancun FC Expansion League MX Opening 2021