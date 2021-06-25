Liga de Expansión MX: Atlético Morelia is reinforced with former U-17 world champion

The Atlético Morelia team has reported that defender Carlos Guzmán is their new reinforcement for the Opening tournament 2021 of the MX Expansion League, after his time with the Rays of Necaxa.

Through their social networks, the Canary Islands team welcomed the former under-17 world champion with the Mexican team in 2011 as his new addition to the institution for the next season.

“Do you know him or do I introduce him? Happy homecoming @ CarGuzman5! # LaHistoriaContinúa”, they wrote.

Do you know him or do I introduce him? Happy coming home @ CarGuzman5! # LaHistoriaContinúa pic.twitter.com/V84fzzBLgW – Club Atlético Morelia (@C_A_Morelia) June 25, 2021

Defender Carlos Guzmán is back with the Atlético Morelia team to live his first experience in the MX Expansion League, after his time with Rayos del Necaxa without pain or glory and with eight games played during two years at the club.

Nothing like being at home ❤️ !! We go for everything @C_A_Morelia pic.twitter.com/ZeEIHo7Oy1 – Carlos Guzmán (@ CarGuzman5) June 25, 2021

Liga de Expansión MX Atlético Morelia Apertura 2021 Rayos del Necaxa Liga MX