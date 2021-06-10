Liga de Expansión MX: Atlético Morelia is reinforced with former Chivas for the Apertura 2021

Atlético Morelia has begun with the planning and assembly of the squad for the Opening tournament 2021 of the Liga de Expansión MX, by announcing a former member of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara as a reinforcement.

Through Twitter, the Canaries team issued a statement welcoming the 23-year-old Mexican defender Bryan Salazar after his time in European football in the Portuguese and Spanish League.

“Experience in Portugal and Spain, with a past in @Chivas and a youth World Cup with @miseleccionmx, comes to reinforce our central defense, Bryaaaaan Salazar For Morelia Bryan, let no one pass! # LaHistoriaContinúa”, they wrote.

It should be noted that defender Bryan Salazar returns to Mexican soccer with Atlético Morelia in the MX Expansion League after defending the colors of the Feirense of the Portuguese League, where he played 28 games.

