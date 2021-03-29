Liga de Expansión MX: Atlante recognizes the act of Fair Play by Diego Jiménez with an emotional message

Forward Diego Jiménez was the protagonist of the image of matchday 12 in the MX Expansion League in the Closing tournament 2021, when he corrected the marking of the penalty that the referee marked in the game Atlante vs Atlético Morelia, showing their spirit of fair play.

Faced with such action, the cadre of Iron Colts They recognized the act of Fair Play of the Mexican attacker of the Michoacan team with an emotional message broadcast on their social networks.

Read also: Liga MX: Chivas would have fans for the match against Santos Laguna

“The Atlante Soccer Club congratulates the player Diego Jiménez from @C_A_Morelia for the Fair Play act he had in yesterday’s duel, where he showed that beyond the result lies the honor of a soccer field,” they wrote .

The Atlante Soccer Club congratulates the player Diego Jiménez from @C_A_Morelia for the Fair Play act he had in yesterday’s duel, where he showed that beyond the result is the honor of a soccer field. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jw1qiDcnFN – Atlante FC (At Home) (@Atlante) March 29, 2021

In the end, Atlético Morelia was left with the victory as a visitor against the Iron Colts of Atlante, to ensure their pass to the final phase of the Clausura 2021 tournament in the MX Expansion League.

Read also: Mexican national team: Sebastián Córdova sees Honduras as a difficult rival to defeat

Gallery of our match yesterday against @C_A_Morelia in # Day12 of the # Guard1anes2021 Tournament. To work hard towards # Jornada13! ⚽️ # SerAtlante is #SerdeHierro is #SerdelPueblo pic.twitter.com/1nnEop66sb – Atlante FC (At Home) (@Atlante) March 29, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Atlante Expansion League MX Atlético Morelia