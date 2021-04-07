Liga de Expansión MX: Atlante launches commemorative jersey for its 105th anniversary (PHOTOS)

Los Potros de Hierro del Atlante is a few days away from celebrating the 105th anniversary of its founding and before this, they have surprised their loyal fans by revealing their commemorative jersey on social networks.

Through Twitter, the Azulgrana team disseminated the images of the uniform design that sports the traditional colors of the club, with the institution’s shield in the upper left and a special patch on the right side.

“The time has come! This is the Official Design of the Commemorative T-Shirt to 105 years of history and tradition. Its sale will be in our Official Store on April 11 at 5:00 p.m. (All shipments will be made from April 14, after pre-order shipments), “they wrote.

Currently, the Atlantean Iron Colts live their adventure through the MX Expansion League where they stayed close to winning the title in the Apertura 2020 tournament and in the Clausura 2021 tournament they are in the repechage positions.

