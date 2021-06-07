Liga de Expansión MX: Armando Navarrete, former Club América, announces his retirement (VIDEO)

Goalkeeper Armando Navarrete, a former player for the Águilas del América, has announced that after 20 years of professional career under the three posts in Mexican soccer, he will hang up his gloves.

Via Twitter, the Venados de Mérida team of the MX Expansion League released a video in which the 40-year-old goalkeeper recounted the moments he lived in his career on the field of play.

“Thank you for so much, @ Anavarrete12. Today you say goodbye to the fields, but your legacy will be a source of inspiration for Yucatán and all of Mexico. Venados FC was, is and will always be your home. #PrimeroSoyVenado,” they wrote.

After the detail of the Yucatecan team, goalkeeper Armando Naverrete thanked the institution for the gesture by dedicating an emotional farewell message to the entire MX Expansion League club on social networks.

“” The best farewell is the one in which they show you how dear you have been. ”I only have words of infinite gratitude to God, @venadosfc, @oforosas, @cachopuerto, @ cabrio7, @ mike_fdz85, coaches, colleagues, props, fans , Yucatán. See you soon … #PrimeroSoyVenado “, he wrote.

