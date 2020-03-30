Who says partial unemployment in Spain, potentially says zero salary. An effort that La Liga players are not ready to make.

They met by videoconference on Saturday under the aegis of the president of the Spanish football association, David Aganzo. “They” are the captains of professional football clubs in Spain, that is to say 42 ambassadors who formally opposed the proposal made by the League to the various entities of the Iberian first and second division championships: to switch quickly to the ERTE regime (Expedientes de Regulación Temporal de Empleo). Or Temporary employment regulation files.

Clearly, the partial unemployment that all the Ligue 1 clubs have already adopted. Except that the system does not offer the same guarantees as in France where employees placed in partial activity continue to receive 70% of their income. gross (about 84% of the net). In Spain, this recourse allows companies to suspend pay altogether, for a fixed period. A sacrifice freshly made by the Juve players, who agreed to give up their wages for four months in Italy. But for the captains of Liga and Liga 2, it does not pass, reports the Cadena COPE.

Already big wage cuts agreed

“In this period of crisis which forces us to solidarity, generosity and effort, we must know how to reach out and find solutions for the good of all: institutions, clubs, players, staffs and supporters,” insists. Miguel Angel Gil Marin, the general manager of Atlético de Madrid. The captains, including Merengue Sergio Ramos, reply that most of the players are ready to lower their fees as long as the crisis lasts. At Barça, this would already be the case if we are to believe the recent announcements by management blaugrana. The Catalan press reports a considerable 70% discount. A great effort already.

