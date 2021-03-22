Liga Betplay 2021-I table of positions after the victory of Atlético Nacional on date 13, which remained the leader after the victory against Millonarios

Atlético Nacional took the three points from the El Campín stadium, after beating Millonarios 1-2 in the great classic of Colombian professional football and, in addition to winning, is now the new leader of the Betplay League 2021-I.

The purslane team reached 24 points, the same from Deportes Tolima and Deportivo Cali, but due to the difference in goal, it remains the privileged place of the League.

Then comes another batch of three teams with 22 units that are Independiente Santa Fe, Equidad and Millonarios, the three clubs from the Colombian capital.

And in the queue to enter at eight there is also excitement between Independiente Medellín, Junior, Jaguares and América de Cali who also appear to enter.

This is how the table of positions of the Betplay League 2021-I remained, after the victory of Nacional over Millonarios