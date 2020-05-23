In 1919, a group called the ‘Anti-Mask League’ endangered the health of the San Francisco population during the Spanish flu.

By Ricardo Gallegos | Since COVID-19 began to rage, many people around the world have protested the necessary measures to reduce the spread of the virus. These actions parallel those of a group of San Francisco residents who, during a lethal influenza epidemic, it called itself The Anti-Mask League.

On September 24, 1918, the first of many cases of influenza (Spanish flu) was detected in San Francisco.

During the following weeks cinemas, theaters, schools were closed and meetings with a high number of attendees were prohibited. In addition, the city forced the use of masks by its inhabitants.

Back then, the standard material for masks or masks was gauze: they did not protect much, but they were better than nothing.

The government promoted the use of masks as a way to protect troops from the deadly epidemic during the last months of the First World War.

In a public announcement, the Red Cross stated:

“The man, woman or child who does not wear a mask is now a dangerous lazybones ”.

Although gauze was not the most effective material in stopping influenza, the gauze mask became a patriotic symbol.

There were some protests, but those who went out on the street without protection were fined or arrested. According to newspapers of the time, four out of five people wore a mask. Flu cases fell and on November 21, wearing masks was no longer mandatory.

People wait in line for flu masks to prevent the spread of the Spanish flu on Montgomery Street in San Francisco in 1918. Photograph: Hamilton Henry Dobbin / California State Library / EPA

Back to normal?

San Francisco reopened businesses and establishments. People continued with their lives and in a couple of weeks, the second wave of infections arrived. This time it was much worse.

With the number of cases increasing rapidly, talks were started to re-establish the mandatory use of masks, but this time the citizens did not agree.

After the 1906 earthquake, World War I (which had just ended) and the start of the second epidemic wave, The people of San Francisco were fed up and wanted to return to their normal lives.

After many claims and debate, on January 17, 1919, the government reinstated the mandate to wear masks. The numbers of cases and deaths declined almost immediately, thus verifying the effectiveness of its use. However, many remained in denial.

An American policeman wears a mask in November 1918. .

The Anti-Mask League

The most fervent Protestants, influential citizens, formed the Anti-Mask League. This group held meetings of between two and four thousand people to organize themselves and present a petition with the aim of eliminating the mandate to wear masks.

The Anti-Mask League argued that wearing masks was unworthy and went against constitutional rights to liberty (sound familiar?).

In addition to that, some local newspapers claimed that the disease was nothing more than normal winter flu and the death rate was not high enough to warrant the use of masks.

However, despite the complaints, the masks helped dramatically reduce the number of cases until finally, the mayor of San Francisco rescinded the order on February 1.

Later, the United States Public Service revealed that San Francisco had a very high death rate: 673 deaths for every 100,000 inhabitants. It was one of the cities most affected by influenza.

A clipping from the San Francisco Chronicle on January 25, 1919.

From 1918 to 2020

In 2020 and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the discourse against the use of masks is still present. Inhabitants of states like Michigan, California and Florida have unleashed huge protests for “freedom.” By refusing to use them, they have put family members, colleagues and employees at risk.

What happened in San Francisco over a hundred years ago is a reminder of how a public health situation can spiral out of control into disaster.

If we can learn anything from history, it is that beyond the effectiveness and symbolism of using a mask, it is important to take the necessary precautions when the quarantine is lifted.

In 2020, San Francisco is a progressive model of compliance during the COVID-19 pandemic, because it took proactive steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Similarities and differences

Like today’s protesters, members of the Anti-Mask League they were against the lawsuit for different reasons.

“Many people (just) did not like to wear masks”said to the BBC historian Nancy Bristow, author of the book American Pandemic: The Lost Worlds of the 1918 Epidemic Influenza.

“But there were also people who argued that the lawsuit was a violation of their freedom, an excessive intrusion by the government, things that we hear again today”, added Bristow, a professor at Puget Sound University in Washington state.

But despite the similarity in speech, Bristow notes that there is a fundamental difference between the 1919 movement and the current protests:

“They lacked the data and the evidence we have today that doing this (complying with the emergency measures) will save lives.” The difference is that now you cannot claim ignorance ».

