Liga Alannia Resorts: Mallorca Lions prevailed in the consolation final

Heart attack Saturday to elucidate the positions of honor in La Liga4Boxing Alannia Resorts.

The hostilities were opened by the teams that lost on Friday, facing each other the Murcian Boxing Federation in front of the combined FEB independent boxers.

Very even duels with several divided decisions by the judges that nevertheless awarded the final victory 4-2 to the FEB team. Therefore this group of boxers rise to seventh place while those of the Murcian federation close the competition with eighth place.

Then they jumped into the ring Mallorca Lions vs Taknara to fight for fifth place in the league. Beautiful duel where each team fought each point in all matches. Mallorca Lions won 4-2 against a brave and great Canarian team from Taknara, the Balearic Islands taking fifth place. These four teams close their participation in the league in this edition, leaving a great taste in their mouths and hoping that they will repeat in the next edition.

We will have to wait until the last weekend of the month to determine the team champion of the competition once the meetings of April 30 and May 1 have been established between KO Boxing VS Real Murcia Y Emporio Valenciano VS The Boxer Club.