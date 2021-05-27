Lifting the Euroleague trophy, the dream of the four captains

05/26/2021

On at 20:54 CEST

The final moment of the Euroleague is approaching, with the dispute from this Friday of the semifinals of the Final Four, and the tension between the teams goes ‘in crescendo’, aware of how much they play in two games.

Although before the battle, the four captains of the competing teams, did not have any problem in photographing themselves together with the trophy a few centimeters. At the moment, only photographing, although the dream of the four is to be able to raise it on Sunday, after the final.

This Wednesday, the four captains, Dogus Balbay (Anadolu Efes), Andrea Cinciarini (Armani Milan), Nikita Kurbanov (CSKA), and Pierre Oriola, representing Barça, held a photo shoot, in which Oriola didn’t even want to hear about touching the trophy.

The memory of Pesic

He has the photographic session in his mind, prior to the final of the Endesa League last year in which the then Barça coach, Svetislav Pesic, photographed with the trophy. Barça lost the final to TD SYstems Baskonia, and Oriola is clear that she does not intend to touch a trophy until it is in the bag.

And it is that maybe the four captains who posed in the photo are not, of course, the most significant players of their respective teams, but if they represent them in a Final Four that promises to be sportingly exciting, despite the absence of spectators.

In fact, CSKA appears at the event as the defender of the title achieved in 2019, precisely against its semi-final rival, Anadolu Efes, which arrives with desire for revenge against the Russian team, and be able to reach the final again, and win his first Euroleague title.

Armani and Barça return to the spotlight

The other two captains will play an unprecedented semifinal, with an Armani that appears in a Final Four no less than 29 years later.s. The Barça drought dates back to 2013, which was his last appearance in the top four.

Now, both squads are coming forward wanting to change the history of their clubs in the top European competition. For Barça, due to its history and greatness, it has increased pressure in the background, aware that it has been too long away from the title, and now a great opportunity presents itself.

He will be the only Spanish representative after el Madrid, winner in 2018, will remain at the gates in their quarterfinal match against Anadolu Efes.

Due to the history, prestige and quality of the staff, Barça starts as a great favorite, although they will have to show it on the track, starting Friday, at 9:00 p.m. The rest is no longer valid.