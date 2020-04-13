Authorities in each country have to adopt special support measures for low-income people, migrants, refugees and other vulnerable groups.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a press conference that lifting the containment measures too quickly, as some countries that are just controlling the transmission of the virus are doing, can lead to a lethal resurgence of contagion.

Therefore, he urged governments to support the most vulnerable citizens with socio-economic support, and stressed the importance of lifting measures slowly and in a controlled way, since the risk of resurgence is significantly high, especially in those countries where it has begun. to control the spread of coronavirus.

The countries that are controlling the epidemic, according to Adhanom, are Italy and Spain, however, in countries of Africa and America the figures for contagion of Covid-19 continue to increase.

In addition, he stressed that the authorities of each country have to adopt special support measures for the most precarious, for example, people with limited resources, migrants, refugees, among others, who barely have what is necessary to survive daily.

Therefore, confinement measures should not be at the expense of human rights, but the government should help the situation of the most vulnerable, protecting all its citizens and ensuring isolation as a security measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. .

According to Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO has created design strategies for the gradual and safe suspension of home confinement, taking into account six factors: transmission is controlled; the health system has the ability to detect, test, isolate, and treat each case and track each contact; outbreak risks are minimized in special settings such as health centers and nursing homes.

In addition, preventive measures are applied, such as in workplaces, schools and other places where it is essential that people go; that import risk can be managed and that communities are fully educated and committed to adjusting to the new regulations. (Ntx)