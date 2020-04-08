Traditionally, Huawei Lite range has given very good results to the Chinese company. However, this version of the new P40 series is the first to be released without Google services. Although the company ensures that the experience does not have to be worse and offers alternatives to enjoy most of the applications present in the Google Play Store, it is not so simple and the user will have to adapt to the new situation if he wants to continue using his phone. Huawei.

When we take the Huawei P40 Lite out of the box, The first thing we observe is a conservative design compared to the rest of the competition’s bets. The front has small frames, the photographic module has a square shape and is located in the upper left corner, etc. Regarding size, the P40 Lite is slightly larger than its predecessor, although the increase is not excessive.

As far as construction is concerned, The P40 Lite feels cheaper than other competitive products. This is noticeable in details such as the way in which the front glass and the coating of the rear area merge with the side frame, which is more abrupt than in other models of the same brand such as the Huawei Nova 5T or the Mi 9T of Xiaomi.

On the front you can see how Huawei has decided to opt for drilling at the top, which solves the placement of the front camera. A resource that we have already seen in other high-end phones, which Huawei brings to the mid-range and that allows to reduce more than other options the degree of intrusion, such as the notch in the form of a drop.

As for biometrics, The new Huawei P40 Lite has a physical reader located on the side of the phone, instead of placing it under the screen. Its operation is fast and precise, although, given its location, there are situations in which it can be more difficult to press than the readers under the screen of other models.

The P40 Lite mounts a 6.44-inch screen with LCD technology and a Full HD + resolution, a panel that does not outperform many competitive models if we look at its price range. The Xiaomi Mi 9T, for example, incorporates an AMOLED panel that offers a better experience in various fields, especially when it comes to contrast and dark tones. To this we must add, in addition, that the default calibration saturates the colors in excess, which can lead the user to edit photographs erroneously, for example. The latter can be modified in the settings section, although it would be better if the default settings were more neutral.

Inside, The Huawei P40 Lite uses the company’s manufactured processor, the Kirin 810 from HiSilicon. After carrying out various tests, we verified that the performance of its GPU is slightly higher than that of the Snapdragon 730 of the Xiaomi Mi 9T, the MediaTek Helio G90T of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and the Exynos 9611 of the Galaxy A51. In fact, the only exception in this regard is the Huawei Nova 5T, with the Kirin 980 SoC present in high-end equipment such as the P30 Pro.

This great performance is also reflected in daily use. During the time we’ve been testing it, the phone has behaved positively even while running demanding applications.

The Kirin 810 SoC of the Huawei P40 Lite offers very good performance in a wide range of situations.

As for storage, the most basic configuration of the Huawei P40 Lite starts from the 128 GB, a not inconsiderable amount if we consider not only devices of its range, but even higher. In addition, the phone allows, as usual, to expand memory using removable memories in NM format. However, it would have been more sensible to incorporate a microSD card slot, which offers greater flexibility and lower prices.

Huawei is possibly one of the companies that has been operating the longest, and in the most successful way, has been promoting the improvement of autonomy and fast charging systems. In the case of the Huawei P40 Lite, the battery has a capacity of 4,200 mAh which, together with the energy management algorithms, means that the user can say goodbye to the use of the charger even on the most demanding days.

But the differentiating point in this regard is the fast charging system, which injects up to 40 W of power and allows a fairly high battery level to be reached in less than an hour. This beats even much more expensive equipment, such as the Galaxy S20 or the iPhone 11 Pro.

A solvent chamber

The mid-range is getting tighter in terms of good photographic results. The most important manufacturers place a lot of emphasis in this field, offering better benefits both at the software and hardware level. In this sense, the Huawei P40 Lite performs in line with the rest of the competitors.

The P40 Lite incorporates a main photographic module made up of four different sensors: a main one, a wide angle, a macro sensor and a depth sensor. In this configuration, a physical telephoto lens is missing that allows you to zoom without resorting to digital cropping (as it currently does) and, in addition, offers the possibility of shooting with a focal length equivalent to 50 mm.

In general, the results obtained with the P40 Lite are good, especially in adverse light conditions.

The main sensor has a resolution of 48 megapixelsBut its real value is in pixel binning technology, which combines information four pixels in one and transforms a 48-megapixel initial image into a 12-final one with better brightness.

In general, the results obtained with the P40 Lite are good, especially in adverse light conditions, where it performs better than equipment such as the Mi 9T. By day, however, there are some room for improvement in the interpretation of colors, sharpness and in the treatment of textures, three aspects in which the Xiaomi model generally does a better job.

As for portrait mode, the P40 Lite uses a depth camera (which is not a ToF type). After several days of use and testing, the conclusion is that it is not always right with the blur and sometimes it makes quite visible errors. In addition, it applies a series of adjustments that excessively softens the skin.

Life without Google

Source: Unsplash

Due to the veto imposed by the United States Government, the Huawei P40 Lite does not bring Google services (Google Mobile Services). This means that neither Gmail, Google Maps, nor the Play Store are available – nor can they be officially installed – on this computer. As a replacement, Huawei offers a store baptized as AppGallery, which although it natively has applications such as Amazon Prime Video, TikTok or Tinder, lacks others of great popularity such as Whatsapp, Netflix or Instagram.

Today there are alternative methods to obtain these applications, such as the Phone Clone utility to transfer applications from the old phone or download APK files from third-party repositories. However, none of these paths constitutes a safe and durable solution. Things we now have internalized (such as automatic updates, download security, or data privacy) would not be guaranteed with most of those methods.

conclusion

Recommend the Huawei P40 Lite, given the situation with Google services, it is practically impossible. There is no use having an excellent autonomy or a very powerful processor if the most popular applications and games on the market are not there to squeeze that capacity. And the same could be said for your camera: it is useless for night mode to work well if social networks like Instagram are not compatible – at least for the moment – with this equipment.

Tomorrow, if the AppGallery evolves enough or the conflict with the United States is resolved, the situation will be very different. But, at least for the moment, it is wiser to look at the catalogs of the competition and invest the money in a product that does bring Google services that currently dominate in Europe.