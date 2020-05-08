UN: covid-19 will eliminate progress on gender equality 5:30

. – In the years after the coronavirus, nothing will be as before, Pulitzer Prize-winning public health journalist Laurie Garrett said Thursday.

“I think in about four or five years from now there will not be a single aspect of our lives that has not changed,” he told a coronavirus CNN forum. “It is almost impossible to fully imagine what it will look like.”

Most states in the US USA They are gradually removing the restrictions in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus. And as companies slowly reopen, an influential model often cited by the White House has said the death toll from the virus could top 130,000 in August. Meanwhile, some local leaders have said that their communities are not ready to relax the restrictions.

Lack of a unified approach to tackling the pandemic can cause problems in eradicating the virus, even with a vaccine, Garrett said.

“The virus will continue to circulate in the world, regardless of whether there is a vaccine or not, unless we are committed to a strategic goal of truly eliminating the virus from the planet with the proper implementation of the vaccine for all: 7.5 billion human beings” .

As the duration and breadth of the coronavirus effects become clearer, Americans can reconsider the everyday aspects of life – from air travel to meetings involving human contact, he said.

“All kinds of interactions and behaviors that we’ve taken for granted will look different,” Garrett said. “We still haven’t really felt the effect of the great depression we’re heading toward.”

Garrett contradicted Vice President Mike Pence’s assessment that the pandemic will largely end in late May, saying the deadline for her is about 36 months.

She attributed Pence’s schedule to the White House’s goal of restarting the economy and opening businesses, but she already predicts that the economy will feel the effects of this pandemic for years.

When health problems end, he said, governments may not be able to invest in change and companies may not have sufficient funds to develop and innovate, he explained.

Gary Cohn, former economic adviser to President Trump, stressed Thursday that he is optimistic about the future of the US economy and believes that the nation will be “very smart and very creative” to create new opportunities, but he also said he disagrees with the President’s assessment that next year will be financially incredible.

“I think it will take us more than 12 months to evolve to where we feel comfortable,” Cohn told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “Unless something miraculously happens in the medical field and we get a vaccine … it will take time.”

CNN’s Arman Azad and Jen Christensen contributed to this report.

