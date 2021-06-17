Life smiles on Jennifer López, she has love and work: the diva from the Bronx will star in “Atlas” for Netflix

Jennifer Lopez will star in the movie “Atlas” for Netflix. The Deadline portal said on Tuesday that Brad Peyton, the director of “San Andreas” (2015), will be in charge of this film. “Atlas” will revolve around a woman (Jennifer López) who, in the future, must fight a soldier with artificial intelligence trying to destroy humanity.

This film is part of the agreement that López and his company Nuyorican Productions signed with Netflix to produce different audiovisual content. In addition to “Atlas”, it is already known that López and Netflix have two projects underway: the action thriller “The Mother”, directed by Niki Caro (“Mulan”, 2020); and the tape “The Cipher”, which will adapt the homonymous novel by Isabella Maldonado. López will star in both films.

“I am excited to announce my partnership with Netflix. I believe there is no better home than this content creation company, which looks to the future and seeks to challenge convention.“, Said the Latin star when this pact was revealed. Apart from his Netflix projects, López has two movies on the horizon.

On the one hand, the actress and singer will premiere with Maluma the romantic comedy “Marry Me” on February 11, 2022, just to coincide with the feast of Valentine’s Day, after living countless postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. Set in New York and directed by Kat Coiro, director of series like “Shameless” or “Modern Family”, this comedy also has a soundtrack interpreted by López and Maluma.

On the other hand, López will shoot “Shotgun Wedding”, another romantic comedy that was going to star with Armie Hammer until the actor was fired from the project due to a series of sex scandals that spread on social networks. Beyond your professional career, López has been a protagonist recently in the press of the heart for his break with the former baseball player Álex Rodríguez and the photographs that suggest that he is dating again with the actor Ben Affleck, with whom you already had a romantic relationship in the past.

