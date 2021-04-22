Life sentence for “anti Trump” terrorist who exploded bomb in New York subway and bus station

BREAKING: Failed Times Square subway bomber, Akayed Ullah, sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for the 2017 attempted suicide bombing at New York City’s busiest subway stationhttps: //t.co/Gsise3uRQN – NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) April 22, 2021

Akayed Ullah, who detonated a pipe bomb in a Metro tunnel below the NYC Port Authority bus terminal in 2017, was sentenced to life in prison this morning.

The immigrant from Bangladesh told the police that he had carried out the attack for the terrorist group Islamic State ISIS, although the device failed to a great extent. “I was mad at Donald Trump (because) he said he would bomb the Middle East, “Ullah said in federal court in Manhattan after the jury convicted him on all charges.

