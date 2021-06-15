Life is harder when you are dead. ‘Here After’ trailer

Vertical Entertainment has released the first trailer for ‘Here After‘, a drama, fantasy and romance film written and directed by Harry Greenberger that will hit US theaters and on VOD on July 23, 2021. The film stars Christina Ricci, Andy Karl, Nora Arnezeder, Jackie Cruz and Michael Rispoli.

Michael, an actor in distress, dies right after a bad breakup, waking up to a Singles Purgatory where he must find his soul mate to cross over to the other side. With limited time to find true love among other recently deceased single New Yorkers, Michael must navigate the new ways of a ghostly dating life … as if dating in New York isn’t hard enough already. When he meets the woman of his dreams, who is alive, Michael must figure out how to trick the system into crossing with her.

With a duration of 121 minutes and the presentation of the original song “Mysteries of Life” by Debbie Harry, the trailer and also the poster of the film are available below.

