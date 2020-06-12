Abdalla Mohamed, with his wife and daughter, at the Cilvegozu border crossing, in Idlib, last February. BURAK KARACAOGLU (GETTY)

The conversation resumed in the early hours of April 24. Since then, the thing is not that it has improved for the family of the Syrian Abdalla Mohamed. Quite the contrary. “I got rid of a nightmare,” he related in that contact, “and another nightmare came.” The talk, simmering, has continued for the next few weeks. They have water around their necks. Abdalla, along with his family, starred last February in one of the few stories with an extremely happy ending that the war in Syria has left. A video in which this 32-year-old young man laughed out loud at his daughter, Salwa, three years old, playing at how bombs were just firecrackers, swept the nets. In a few days, this scene – which reminded so many of Roberto Benigni’s film Life is Beautiful -, together with the mediation of Turkey, allowed them to flee their country. Across the corner awaited the blow of the covid-19 crisis.

Abdalla is not the first dad to play hide the war from a son with the imagination. But those smiles, his and the girl’s, contagious, seduced half the world — the mother doesn’t appear much on camera. “Is it an airplane or a projectile?” Abdalla asked his daughter in that video. “A projectile,” Salwa guessed. “When you fall you have to laugh,” said the father. “Has fallen!”. They were broken. That reached the networks on February 15; 11 days later, the family, a native of Saraqib, one of the areas punished by the Syrian regime’s offensive in Idlib province, was crossing the border into Turkey with the placet of the Turkish Interior Minister, Süleyman Soylu. Exit.

More than three months have passed. “Since I entered Turkey,” says Abdalla, “I have been sitting at home because of the coronavirus.” This former Internet service provider cannot find a job, especially since the health emergency forced him to confinement, also in Turkey. They pay $ 200 a month for the home they live in with their friend, in the border town of Reyhanli – most of the nearly four million Syrians who have fled to Turkey live outside of refugee camps. His wife and girl are fine. Salwa continues to star in the videos and photos that Abdalla uploads to the Internet. She plays with her dolls, dances, paints, smiles, but … “I am facing financial difficulties”, Abdalla drops in a message, “the money I have is running out, it’s a really difficult situation. ”

Abdullah sees güzel kızı Selva. Yukarıda durumlarını paylaştığım baba kız. Go yine tekrar eden or kahredici oyun. Anlamak için Arapça bilmenize gerek yok. pic.twitter.com/wUwKAcLzWE – Mehmet Algan (@alganmehmett) February 16, 2020

Turkey is not Eldorado despite everything. Entering and registered refugees can access healthcare and education. Those who work do so in the informal sector, and that was what Abdalla planned to do. Whatever. But the confinement came and there was no “whatever”. Another option is to opt for the Red Crescent program for the most vulnerable (18 euros per month per person). “It is for families of three children or more and I am not included there, I only have one girl,” says Abdalla with a certain sarcasm and a friendly smiley. It is, indeed, a program (1.7 million beneficiaries) that normally reaches large families, but also the elderly, single women, the disabled …

– How do you pay for the food, Abdalla?

– Some friends help us.

– What kind of job are you looking for?

– Any job, it doesn’t matter.

According to a recent report by the International Federation of the Red Crescent (IFRC), 70% of refugees in Turkey lost their jobs with the arrival of the pandemic. They were left without work, less income, while their expenses in hygiene and sanitary articles increased. “These refugees,” says Rubén Cano, head of the IFRC office in Turkey, “have a very difficult time making ends meet, and I’m afraid it will get worse.”

“There is a Turkish friend who is helping me, but the virus stopped everything,” says Abdalla in another conversation. That Turk is called Mehmet Algan, 34 years old. He was the one who uploaded the father and daughter video to the Network that February 15; the day everything started. And it is he who helps you out with money problems and job search. “After arriving in Turkey I left them a couple of weeks to relax,” says Mehmet in an exchange of messages, “and then I spoke to the head of an NGO, but there was no opportunity. [de trabajo] with the start of the pandemic. ” He will keep trying, he says, now that the health emergency has cleared up. And it will be of whatever. “Unfortunately,” continues Mehmet, “there are only unskilled jobs for refugees.”

Let’s go back to Abdalla:

– Does your daughter Salwa know why she is out of her house?

– Yes, you know that the Russian army and Bachar el Asad stole our land.

– Did you tell him the truth about the bombs?

– She is small, when she grows up she will understand.

– Did you ever think that escaping the war would be so difficult?

– Everything is easier than war.