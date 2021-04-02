‘Life is a game’, the latest book by Carlos Matallanas

03/09/2021

On at 18:07 CET

The former soccer player and journalist Carlos Alberto Gómez Matallanas (1981-2020) died this Tuesday from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) that was diagnosed in 2014.

Collaborator of ‘AS’, tried to make his illness visible with the book ‘Life is a game: Strategy for Mario and Blanca’ (Aguilar). An essay on football as a metaphor for life.

Matallanas treated his illness from the honesty. Without heroism; accepting the cruelty of the disease but holding on to life.

“I chose to assume reality, the disconcerting so much embedded, the painful and unfair defeat. And I picked up the ball from the nets, put it in the midfield point and resumed the game as required by the regulations. Because, for me, no There is nothing beyond this game. Everything is inside here. And if chance imposes these cruel conditions on me, I accept the challenge and continue playing, because that is how, I repeat, I learned it from the ball; football and in the locker room next to him “.

Carlos dreamed of being a footballer and trained at RCD Carabanchel. From there he went through teams like Alcobendas, Rayo Majadahonda, UD Roteña … to end his career between Racing Portuense and UD Roteña.

As a journalist in addition to being a regular in ‘AS’, he also He was responsible for the sports section of ‘El Confidencial’. During his illness he always tried to apply himself in resilience, despite knowing an inevitable outcome.

“By all the statistics, he should be dead by now. I’m not kidding: the score is overwhelmingly adverse. And no one has managed to avoid defeat.”

But from that urgency and need to cling to the present, he drew the greatest learning. He shared it in his books with football as a vehicle. “Substitution is a modulator of patience, a virtue that should be treasured for all walks of life.”