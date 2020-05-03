A month ago Haydée Cano left her home only to go to the supermarket, always accompanied by her daughter. For seventy years she has been a happy and active woman and, now retired, has acted in plays, participated in clubs and attended whatever cultural activity she has been invited to, but in these days of coronavirus her entire social life is suspended.

“I am kept here at home, bored and everything, but it is better to be safe than sorry. I am cardiac, I am hypertensive and I always cough because I am allergic. It won’t be, I’m too young to die, ”he jokes. But he is very serious. She has been disciplined in complying with physical isolation and does not attend the activities of the Palace of Culture, although, as a member of the Senior Adult Literary Circle (CLAM), they continue to invite her.

Other members of the group do attend these meetings, but she does not dare despite the fact that the Palace is located just six blocks from her home.

Cano belongs to the population group most vulnerable to Covid-19, an infection that is particularly cruel to people over 60 years old, due to the changes that the immune system experiences with aging and the chronic diseases that usually appear over the years. The experience of other countries has shown that the age of the patients is closely related to the possibility of developing critical symptoms. That is, the older, the more vulnerable.

The virus has made its own in nursing homes in the United States, where up to seventy residents of the same home have died, and it is estimated that more than 90 percent of Covid-19 fatalities in Spain and Italy had more than 60 years.

They are not indicators that can be ignored. That is why many older adults have radically altered their routines while danger passes and precautions have been taken in nursing homes in the country, which did not prevent this Tuesday, April 28, a 66-year-old citizen from dying in an asylum, the fourth victim of Covid-19 recognized by the Ortega-Murillo regime.

Meanwhile, the Government continues without taking true special measures for this population group. To show two buttons: retirees must continue to line up to withdraw their pension and in the Casa del Obrero the traditional dances of older adults that anyone can reach continue to take place every weekend.

It is estimated that the number of Nicaraguans over 60 years of age is already close to 400,000 and there are more than 200,000 retirees in the country. A considerable population that is at risk and that must be taken into account.

Nicolás Mora, great-grandson of the heroine Rafaela Herrera, is in the Horizonte Home for the Elderly, in San Marcos, Carazo. Mora is part of the population most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. LA PRENSA / OSCAR NAVARRETE

Those “annoying old men”

The coronavirus pandemic has caused “new parameters to be established to measure the old, suddenly turned into a stone in the shoe,” criticizes the writer Sergio Ramírez Mercado, 77, in his column Those annoying vulnerable old men. “Either we sacrifice the economy, or we sacrifice the old, it is proclaimed.”

Businessmen and rulers of the world have even gone so far as to suggest that extreme precautionary measures be eliminated so as not to destroy the economy and, in short, that whoever has to die should die. Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said, for example: “Let’s go back to work, let’s go back to life, let’s be smart, and those of us who are over 70 will take care of ourselves. Let’s not sacrifice the country. “

For Ramírez Mercado, these speeches show that the economy matters more than people and that the elderly, as well as people who are vulnerable due to certain medical conditions, have been put on a list of “disposable human beings” for the sake of common benefit.

However, older adults also want to live. If not, why has humanity worked to increase life expectancy?

Sergio Ramírez Mercado criticizes the fact that old people are seen as “disposable”. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

Those who can and understand the situation are “kept” at home. Personalities such as Vilma Núñez, Carlos Tünnermann Bernheim and the historian Bayardo Cuadra are meeting the measure of physical isolation, which has not prevented them from having great social activity through the telephone and the computer.

The renowned psychiatrist Humberto López, 85, is also in quarantine and most of his friends are the same, he says.

“Is there a whole level of tension across the country? Yes. Is there a level of fear? Yes. In a few do you panic? Yes. To what extent does it affect older adults? To the extent that we are aware that we are the most vulnerable, “he says. “That makes some people feel more fearful and some assume more self-care, fewer contacts, fewer outings, less everything. All my friends are in that position. “

Occasionally, one or two of his acquaintances says: “Oh, what does it matter to me, if he is going to take me, take me!” But that is nothing more than “a hidden form of fear,” says the specialist. There is no doubt that there is fear.

“Since the situation began, it was said that we are the most vulnerable because we have the possibility of having other diseases such as diabetes, heart problems, hypertension. It’s not just age for age, it’s because of what age means, “he says. “Yes, there is evidence that older adults have been the ones with the highest death rates, so we are all taking care of ourselves worldwide.”

For López, the coronavirus is an invisible enemy that obviously “has been exaggerated”, but considers that “it is better to be safe at home.” Of course, avoiding saturating yourself with news and, above all, with false news. An excess of information, he says, “comes to generate anxiety and tension.”

“We already know that the best way (to contain the coronavirus) is personal isolation,” he stresses. “So I said, ‘Remember that older adults are the most vulnerable, let’s take care of ourselves and take care of us, please.'”

Older adults continue to crowd and line up in the sun so they can withdraw their pension from Social Security. The photograph was taken on April 20. THE PRESS / Roberto Fonseca

Nursing homes on alert

No other place is as vulnerable to Covid-19 as nursing homes. There live people who are at risk due to their age, but also many of these older adults can no longer fend for themselves and are under the full responsibility of their caregivers. All this has led to great precautions being taken, even before the first coronavirus case was officially confirmed in Nicaragua.

In the Dr. Agustín Sánchez Vigil Nursing Home, located in Jinotepe, the quarantine began on March 13. Since then, staff have gone from asylum to home and from home to asylum, because they are prohibited from walking down the street as if there was no pandemic.

All visits were canceled and the workers began to take turns sleeping inside. To deal with the emergency, they temporarily hired three nurses who joined the plant staff and then divided into three groups so that four employees remain full-time, says Sandra González, administrator of the home.

Don Guillermo Bermúdez, former globetrotter, at the Agoteín Sánchez Vigil Jinotepe Nursing Home. The home has taken all necessary precautions, including a strict quarantine for all staff.

THE PRESS / ARCHIVE / OSCAR NAVARRETE

Every Monday at 7:00 in the morning there is a shift change and once the new group enters the center they cannot leave at all. The group that is going to rest has to go straight home and, by contract, stay there. The isolation is that strict because two weeks later these people are in contact with the 31 old men at the center again.

Donors are received, but cannot enter the area where the residents are located. The packages are delivered in a room equipped for that purpose and are then disinfected with chlorine and pure alcohol to eliminate any virus that may arrive as a stowaway in a bag, box, fruit or vegetable.

Everything that the elderly touch must be disinfected, from wheelchairs and walking bars to blinds and radios. Everything is cleaned several times a day with pure alcohol. Also, there is hand washing every twenty minutes, because no precaution is exaggerated when facing a pandemic.

Naturally, the elderly are affected by the fact that they no longer receive visits from their relatives or from the people who used to come with piñatas, music and snacks. Some are bored, others are sad. But many listen to the news on the radio or watch it on television and understand what is happening in the world.

In addition, the household staff explains to them in simple words what the situation is, and to compensate them a little, they are communicated through video calls with their relatives; for residents who still have someone to ask for them.

In the Horizonte Nursing Home, located in San Marcos, Carazo, visits have also been limited and to fill the space that was previously dedicated to recreational activities, now it is prayed every afternoon, when the clock strikes 3:00, the hour of “Divine Mercy”. The 15 elderly people in the home, seven women and eight men between the ages of 78 and 90, gather to pray for world peace and an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elderly of the Horizonte Home, in San Marcos, Carazo. THE PRESS / Courtesy of María Isabel Pérez García.

Elderly doctor

Currently Dr. Alejandro Lagos, Master in Public Health and former director of the Bertha Calderón and Roberto Huembes Hospitals, is dedicated to the care of older adults, at home in private practice and free of charge in nursing homes. Because of this, he has been careful with precautions and now he does not leave his house without his special masks. One that resembles the one used by welders and another that seems designed to survive in Chernobyl.

They are not exaggerated measures. They are elementary, he says. Every time a round of care ends, you should clean the visor of your mask because it is all splashed by the saliva of the old men.

In the last weeks the doctor has noticed many changes, mainly the self-isolation of his patients. “I have had patients up to 97 years old who are with their doors closed, their relatives are in Canada and the orientation is that no relatives arrive. Only the employee, with asleep inside, and I as a doctor, with all the protective measures, “he points out.

According to Lagos, all the elderly who have visited the home are abiding by the guidelines of the World Health Organization. “If there can be any misfortune here, it will be because of those who are swarming in the streets,” he regrets.

Nicaragua is in phase two of the pandemic, when the infection is acquired in the community, with contamination from person to person, he observes. And “many know that the elderly are the targets of the coronavirus, due to their immunosuppression, due to their chronic diseases.”

Doctor Alejandro Lagos with his visor mask. THE PRESS / Taken from Facebook

Changes in routine

Bayardo Cuadra, an engineer and historian, 83, was unable to attend the funeral of his aunt Chepita, the person who raised him. The lady died at the age of 99, at Easter, when the first cases of Covid-19 were officially confirmed in Nicaragua, as well as the first fatal victim of the disease. He wanted to go, but his daughters, who live worried about his health, prevailed.

For the past month, Cuadra has been in what he calls “operation cusuco.” He leaves the house only if absolutely necessary and they are quick exits, a thing of crossing the street. You are not inviting anyone to the house and if someone comes, it is better to do it with a mask.

Likewise, he does not take guests to his radio program, broadcast on Radio 580, and he does not go to the supermarket or to meetings. “And nobody is doing it either. If someone presents a book, only the author and the presenter would go, ”he jokes. He also does not attend baseball games. “Although I am involved in sports, I do not go to the stadium or get paid. You always have the confidence, the hope, that as you take the safety precautions the possibility of getting sick is greatly reduced ”.

Historian Bayardo Cuadra.

Dr. Carlos Tünnermann Bernheim is also locked up. “The sector of older adults has been considered very vulnerable, especially if in addition to that they are older people suffering from diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, and it so happens that I qualify perfectly well in that sector,” he says. “I’m just about to turn 87 years old. I am diabetic and I am hypertensive ”.

Since the Civic Alliance began promoting the “Stay Home” campaign, Tünnermann has not once left his home. He is not even going to walk to Parque del Carmen anymore, because the area is heavily populated by police. Instead, he wanders around his own house.

All in all, he organizes his schedule so well that he has no time left to get bored. “I communicate through Zoom to attend the meetings of the Alliance and through group chats where we communicate constantly. I am rereading some books that I really liked at the time, I listen to classical music when I can and at night I watch movies on Netflix with my wife, ”he says.

It also follows up on both the news of the pandemic and the sociopolitical crisis in Nicaragua. He writes opinion pieces, follows a reading plan and, at the end of the afternoon, prays the Rosary with his wife, Rosa Carlota Pereira.

He recently read “Mi Rubén Darío”, by Juan Ramón Jiménez, and also an interesting book by the Spanish Santiago Ramón y Cajal, Nobel Prize in Medicine in 1906. The book is called “The world seen at eighty years old” and it couldn’t be more timely.

“I agree with what he says, that being eighty does not mean that one is already withdrawn from life,” says Tünnermann. “You can no longer do everything you could do with fewer years, but there is a whole range of activities that can be done and there is also the fact of the perspective that one can have from an advanced age.” Also, consider, youth is not a matter of age, but a way of living. “Young is he who has a young heart.”

Carlos Tünnermann Bernheim. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

