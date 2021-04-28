Life in prison for a man who killed two children, including a Hispanic one



Kenneth Kasten Rasmuson.

Photo: Los Angeles Department Police / Courtesy

A sex offender was sentenced Tuesday in a Los Angeles court to spend the rest of his days behind bars for kidnapping and murdering two children in California, including a six-year-old Hispanic victim.

Kenneth Kasten Rasmuson, 59, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the kidnapping and murder of Miguel Antero and Jeffrey Vargo, both six years old, the online outlet MyNewsLA reported today.

Rasmuson had pleaded guilty to the charges last February to avoid a death sentence.

The crimes occurred between 1981 and 1986. Rasmuson was arrested in March 2015 in Sandpoint, Idaho, after DNA evidence linked him to Vargo’s murder, which occurred on July 2, 1981, and was extradited to California to answer for the crime.

CA: Sex Offender, Kenneth Kasten Rasmuson, 59, Charged in LA With Abduction and Murder of Boy Charged Again in OC. Allegations of multiple murders and that the killings were done during the commission of a lewd or lascivious act on a child. Https://t.co/j9yE6XPjiy – Dalton (@DaltonReport) February 18, 2021

While awaiting trial for this murder, Rasmuson he was accused of the murder of Antero, committed on April 8, 1986. The body of the Hispanic minor was found near his home the same day he disappeared.

Rasmuson had previously been convicted in 1981 of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old boy. The man deceived the victim by asking him to “Help you find your disabled dog.” The attack occurred in Santa Barbara, according to the indictment accessed by MyNewsLA.

The man was sentenced to prison for that sexual assault that also occurred in 1981, just two months after Vargo’s murder, and when he completed that prison term he was considered a “criminal with mental disorders.

He was released from prison in 1985 and ordered to undergo treatment for sexual disorders, and during that time he killed Antero in 1986, prosecutors said in their indictment.

A year later, Rasmuson abducted a 3-year-old boy from the front yard of his home in Los Angeles. The little boy was found naked the next day, wandering by the side of a road. For this crime he was finally found guilty and sentenced to 17 years in prison.

Convicted sex offender, Kenneth Kasten Rasmuson, now 59, sentenced to life for murdering two 6-year-old Southern California boys. “He kidnapped two young, vulnerable 6-year-old boys, sexually assaulted them, and murdered them” https://t.co/4iuS99L9FO – Dalton (@DaltonReport) April 27, 2021

The man “admitted” to the doctors that he had “Committed at least 10 sexual abuse of minors since the age of 18, in a period of 4 years.

Rasmuson was released again in 2007.

Orange County Attorney Todd Spitzer served a motion to the Los Angeles court arguing that “The defendant’s background, character and prospects show that he is a dangerous serial predator who is unlikely to change.”

Keep reading: Hispanic disappears 5 minutes from her home in Houston, Texas; I would have gone out in the car to deliver food