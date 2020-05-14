A man was sentenced to life imprisonment and your partner received 16 years in prison, after a videoconference trial in Paraná in which they were accused of having murdered with “unusual violence” to his daughter, two years. The little girl passed away last year from a large number of shock, malnutrition and dehydration.

The sentence was handed down by the Superior Court of Justice of Entre Ríos, which, although it considered Michael Christ (28) and to Yanina Lescano (28) co-authors of the crime, took into account as a mitigating factor to apply the sentence of the woman “her history of social life” and the history of gender violence that she suffered from previous couples.

According to the ruling, Christ was sentenced to life imprisonment accused of the crime of “triply qualified homicide for the bond, treachery and cruelty” of his daughter Nahiara, while Lescano was sentenced to 16 years for “homicide qualified by the bond” since, although she was not the biological mother of the girl, the judges considered that she fulfilled the role of “surrogate mother” and was “an assembled family”.

The girl, who was the daughter of Miguel Cristo from a previous marriage, died on February 7 of last year after dying in the San Roque de Paraná hospital due to a multi-organ failure after “at least three months of malnutrition, dehydration and more than 28 injuries and burns“

Nahiara lived with her father since August 8, 2018 because his biological mother passed away.

According to the court, the girl’s body presented injuries “in the whole of her body except for her neck, in the most varied ways, recent and not recent upon his death, scarred and others open, with the most varied mechanisms and elements used. “

Upon his death, he had healed wounds on his nose, ears and back, ulcerated, with dried blood and pus, burned feet, and injuries to different fingers on both hands, they detailed in his ruling.

The various injuries realize that it is “impossible that they were caused by accident or something unintentional but were deliberately generated by people.”

While “on August 17, 2018, the ill-treatment began” against the minor, the injuries “that were adequate enough” to cause her death began “within the first fortnight of January 2019”.

The hearing led by judges Alejandro Cánepa, Gervasio Labriola and María Carolina Castagno, lasted just under two hours. The defendants participated through videoconference for the measures ordered by the coronavirus pandemic. Christ participated from the Court of Execution of Penalties and Security Measures, while Lescano from his home where he is serving house arrest since he is pregnant.

