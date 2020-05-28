A Russian-speaking Facebook group that began as a playful attempt by friends to go through the isolation period by recreating works of art using everyday items has become an unexpected global success.

The project – Izoizolyacia – was launched in late March, shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia to take steps to try to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

In one day, it brought together 2,500 members. Now it has more than 600,000, with people from all over the world sending their versions of famous masterpieces using everything from vegetables to old clothes.

“It is a child of today’s quarantine situation, because none of this would have happened without it,” said co-founder Katerina Brudnaya-Chelyadinova, who never thought the idea would become so popular.

“It is interesting content, easy to produce, full of humor and helps to distract when looking at these works,” she said.

Some of the group’s creations include versions of self-portraits by Henri Matisse and Vincent Van Gogh, “The Scream” by Edvard Munch, made with slippers and clothes, and the painting “Square Square” by Kazimir Malevich.

The group’s co-founders say that moderating the project has become a full-time occupation as hundreds of new works of art arrive daily from around the world.

