If there is a person who makes us fall in love just by looking at them, that is Sara Carbonero. The journalist has us completely stunned with her profiles on social networks, where she accustoms us to see her from all profiles. The last change of the former sports presenter was to appear on her Instagram profile with the short hair, showing her most intimate beauty. And the truth is that we would already like to be like her, with curly, straight, long or short hair, she is beautiful.

After a year away from the spotlight, Sara Carbonero returns as the cover of Elle with an exclusive shooting to sponsor an action with Food Banks that feed many people.

How could it be otherwise, the journalist is sincere and opens her heart to this new stage of her life: « Life has reminded me that you cannot control everything and that you have to live the present with intensity« And it is that Sara Carbonero has always had her feet on the ground and has been very consistent with everything that has happened to her in life.

Now, confess that it is time for everyone who can come together to help these families give them what they unfortunately do not have: « Now is the time for us all to row together to help so many families who are having a hard time, that they have run out of sources of income and with difficult months ahead. «

In this very personal interview by Sara Carbonero, the journalist has spoken about some of her small pleasures, such as: « Feel the sand on the beach under my feet, listen to the sound of the waves, watch a sunset with friends ».

Currently Sara Carbonero claims to have many future projects: « Fortunately, I have several projects that excite me, a lot of them on the tableIf there is one thing you would like to do is: « Write a book, I have a lot of respect for writers and that’s why I want to do it well. »

And it is that for Sara Carbonero « love is everything, I could not live without him » and it is clear that in addition to that given by his family, the main one is that of his children and her husband, Iker Casillas. Also that of his friends, such as Isabel Jiménez, of whom he speaks thus: « She is my midwife, my sister and one of the most important people in my life. We have shared everything. We have a very magical relationship and connection. She is one of the most generous and intelligent women I have ever met. «