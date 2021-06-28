Life could exist in the clouds of Jupiter but not in those of Venus

The detection last year of phosphine on Venus, a gas that living beings produce on Earth, raised speculation about whether this molecule also had a biological origin on our neighboring planet, although doubts quickly arose among experts.

Now an international study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, rules out that there are living organisms in the sulfuric acid clouds that cover Venus based on a key parameter in habitability studies: the water activity, a measure of its availability to living things, which need it to grow and carry out their metabolic functions.

Its scale ranges from 0 to 1 (stable liquid water), and laboratory studies have shown that life requires a water activity of at least 0.585 for metabolism and reproduction to occur. It is what the Extremophilic organisms of our planet tolerate, but in Venus its value is one hundred times less: less than 0.004.

The values ​​obtained from the water activity in the sulfuric acid clouds of Venus are well below the range of habitability of the Earth’s Extremophilic organisms.

To understand this parameter, co-author Maria Paz Zorzano, a researcher at the Center for Astrobiology (CAB, CSIC-INTA), gives an example: “If you add salt to the water until it forms a brine, the activity decreases but is still tolerable by some microorganisms. If you add sugar to pure water, it occurs Something similar. For example, honey has a water activity of approximately 0.5. For this reason, since micro-organisms do not reproduce in the presence of salt or sugar, humans have used it as a preservative in our food since ancient times.

“And this study – he continues – shows that there is so much sulfuric acid in the clouds that the water moves and the water activity is too low for life to exist, at least as we know it. In other words, the clouds of Venus are not habitable. “

“This is a timely finding given that NASA and the European Space Agency have just announced three missions to Venus in the coming years, and one of them will make measurements of its atmosphere that we can compare with our finding,” says the lead author, John E. Hallsworth, from the Queen’s University in Belfast (UK).

The analyzes have also been extended to other planets in the solar system. In the case of Mars, the formation of water ice imposes a water activity equal to or less than 0.537, slightly below the habitable range.

Jupiter clouds with water availability

Specifically, the atmosphere of Jupiter has a biologically permissive water activity greater than 0.585 for temperatures between –10 ° C and +40 ° C, although factors such as the availability of nutrients or high levels of radiation can limit habitability.

The water and temperature conditions of Jupiter’s clouds could allow some form of microbial life to subsist, assuming other requirements, such as nutrients, are met.

“We have found that the water and temperature conditions of Jupiter’s clouds could allow some form of microbial life to subsist, assuming other requirements are met, such as nutrients”Explains Hallsworth.

For his part, Zorzano points out that the next targets to search for life outside the Earth “are Mars and frozen satellites like Europa”, and agrees that, in addition to the availability of water, other critical factors for habitability are temperature, be protected from radiation and have nutrient availability.

By comparison, conditions in the Earth’s troposphere are generally biologically permissive, whereas above the middle stratosphere the atmosphere already becomes too dry for life.

Studies on exoplanets

According to its authors, the approach used in this work is of great importance for the future, since it can also be applied to the habitability of extrasolar planets.

“When we study exoplanetary atmospheres we will try to look for molecules that on Earth are closely associated with life, such as oxygen (O2), methane (CH4) and ammonia (NH3). The detection of any other that contains elements such as carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen, phosphorus and sulfur in an atmosphere of an exoplanet would always be of great interest “, points out Zorzano.

“What our work indicates is that even if a molecule of this type was detected, it should not be taken as a detection of life – he concludes -. First. you have to see if the environment is habitable and there is enough water such that the water activity is greater than 0.585. It is not enough to detect traces of water and a temperature above 0 ° C for an environment of an exoplanet to be habitable. Enough water is needed so that, at a given pressure and temperature, microorganisms can metabolize and reproduce. “

In addition to the CAB and the Queen’s University in Belfast, scientists from the Ames Research Center of the POT and from various institutions in Germany and the United Kingdom, including the Spanish Javier Martín-Torres from the University of Aberdeen and the Andalusian Institute of Earth Sciences (University of Granada-CSIC).

