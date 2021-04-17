Life at risk! Alfredo Olivas The same situation in 2015? | Instagram

Originally from Sonora, the singer of regional mexican music known as Alfredo Olivas, also Alfredito Olivas or the patron had lived in 2015 a situation similar to that to which her brother was exposed to whom they took her life along with her family.

It was through an interview that was shared on Mara Patricia Castañeda’s channel, titled “A second chance at life | Alfredo Olivas”, the video was shared on March 23, 2019.

The channel shared a little about the career of the young man from Sonora and where he also shared a little about what he lived in 2015, this lasts 28 minutes and 11 seconds, we will share it with you right away.

The young interpreter of “All or nothing“Besides being a singer, he writes his own songsHe plays the accordion and his melodies are found in both norteño music, ballads, mariachi and the band, although he used to write songs for certain “merchants” of specific substances, surely because of this he began to have certain problems with his corridos.

The young man singer He is part of the group of celebrities that has been involved in strong situations due to the type of music he previously sang, it was precisely the strong situation that he experienced in 2015 during one of his concerts in Hidalgo del Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico.

That day while presenting one of his well-known concerts, it is said that when he bent down to give his jacket to one of his fans, the person who accompanied her and two other people unloaded their pistols not only to the singer but also to the musicians who were present. .

Olivas received 6 hits from bullets, fortunately he survived, however two people who were on stage did not have the same luck.

It is said that it was thanks to his accordion that he managed to survive, since he prevented the objects that had been ejected from the devices from touching a vital point on his body, however his legs, abdomen and back were affected.

The version that was handled in 2015 was jealousy of one of the assistants who were on stage and to date it continues to be handled.

It was from that moment that the type of music that Alfredito Olivas He played before that year and even he himself decided to change his songs making them a little more romantic and less conflictive.

Everyone comes with their ink to write their story “, Alfredito Olivas.

So far the singer has released 7 studio albums, the first was in 2009 titled “With the right foot“When he was 25 years old, today he is 27 years old, he is married by” the law of the mountain “as he himself specified and he has two daughters.

It was from the second album titled “The patroncito“Launched in 2010 that began to call him by this nickname, however José Alfredo Olivas Rojas is mostly known as Alfredito or Alfredo Olivas.

This is not the first time that his family has been involved in this type of conflict, since his brother Irving, his wife and one of their children recently took the life of a baby just over a year old, this happened in Zapopan, Jalisco.

Three years before his father was also involved in a similar situation precisely in Guadalajara, Jalisco, some Internet users to the amazement of the news have been commenting that the singer’s father had “heavy” contacts and that it had been the reason why his family was prone to receive such “deals”.

It is not known for sure what the reasons were, although it has been commented that they worked with “opposing sides.”