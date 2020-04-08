Life on the planet has taken a drastic turn since the coronavirus pandemic was declared. Much of the world’s population is in quarantine or in mandatory isolation, while the death toll, which already exceeds 80,000, continues to grow, as do the number of infections, which are now close to 1,500,000. All of this has also had a catastrophic effect on the world economy: millions of people have lost their jobs and the world is on the brink of its worst recession since World War II.

Meanwhile, nations navigate unknown waters, without a clear roadmap for how to act against a microscopic enemy. No one knows how long this crisis will last or how it will get out of it. Apparently, Many of those things that were normal until just a few months or weeks ago probably never will again.

According to some experts’ predictions, when the pandemic ends and social distancing rules are relaxed, many people will continue to work remotely from home. If this happens on a large scale, many will migrate from the big cities and life in the cities will change abruptly. In a scenario like this, technology companies will have greater dominance and growth, but other sectors such as restaurants and bars will be severely hit.

However, at this moment there are all kinds of analyzes and predictions that try to understand this great crisis that humanity is going through and that, apparently, is only just beginning. Mike Bebernes, editor at Yahoo news, in an article published on the news website, tried to gather different perspectives, divergent and contradictory among themselves, about how the coronavirus could change our lives.

Our economic system could be transformed into a more equitable one

“There is hope that we can begin to see the world differently. Perhaps we can see our problems as shared, and society as more than just a mass of individuals competing with each other for wealth and social status.l. Perhaps, in the short term, we can understand that the logic of the market should not dominate as many spheres of human existence as we currently allow, ”wrote Peter C. Baker for The Guardian.

Other crises have led to great political changes

“The Social Security check that comes in every month. Unemployment insurance benefits that help those who lose their jobs. The huge security lines that meander at airports when millions of Americans were still flying. All of this is so deeply embedded in society that we all take it for granted. However, all these policies and measures were installed after crises like the one in COVID-19, “wrote Mark Z. Barabak for the Los Angeles Times.

Working from will become increasingly common

“The traditional office was becoming increasingly obsolete. The coronavirus pandemic only dramatically accelerated the timelineMatt Burr and Becca Endicott wrote for the Wall Street Journal.

The service industry may never recover

“The pandemic is almost certain to change the way people work, shop and socialize, perhaps this will also permanently change how many service industries operate,” wrote Paul Wiseman and Anne D’Innocenzio for the Associated Press.

After the coronavirus is controlled, fear of infection will spread over time

“A likely effect of this crisis is that people never stop wondering when the next pandemic could occur,” wrote Jeva Lange for The Week.

The way the world economic system works will undergo fundamental changes

Companies will be forced to rethink their value chains around the world. These chains were designed to maximize efficiency and profits. And while highly efficient manufacturing systems – such as the just-in-time Japanese method – may be the optimal way to produce a complex item like a car, the disadvantages of a system that requires all its elements to work like clockwork have now been exposed“Beata Javorcik wrote for the Financial Times.

Many predictions about changes are exaggerated

“Americans will never stop going to basketball games. They will not stop going on vacation. They will meet to do business. So far, neither telegrams, nor telephones, nor television, nor the internet has affected the human desire to shake hands, despite technologists’ predictions to the contrary.Wrote Henry Grabar for Slate.

Political stability in emerging countries will collapse

“Fragile states will be pushed into chaos and lawlessness, and there is a possibility that some regimes will not survive COVID-19, since, after the death, hundreds of thousands of people will turn to the streets to overthrow those regimes whose legitimacy was undermined by being unable to handle the crisis, “wrote Andreas Krieg for Al Jazeera.

The pandemic will create an opportunity to tackle climate change

“The response we have to this health crisis will shape how we will face the climate crisis in the coming decades. Efforts to revive economic activity (stimulus plans, bailouts and return-to-work programs being developed now) will help determine the shape of our economies and our lives in the near future, and will have an impact on emissions of carbon that will reverberate around the world for thousands of years, ”Meehan Crist wrote for the New York Times.

Telemedicine is here to stay

“Technology platforms have been launched, health workers have been trained, educated patients and medical appointments have been transformed into video calls.… It is an extremely useful tool: long after the pandemic ends, its adoption could mean a good thing for health care delivery, ”wrote Kimberly Gudzune and Heather Sateia for the Washington Post.

There will be more authoritarianism

In short, COVID-19 will create a less open, less prosperous, and less free world. It didn’t have to be this way, but the combination of a deadly virus, inadequate planning, and incompetent leadership has put humanity on a new and worrying path.“Stephen M. Walt wrote for Foreign Policy.

Progressive ideas will be more accepted

“We will emerge from this pandemic with a new understanding of how both our government and society work. Previously marginal ideas on the left, such as universal basic income or universal health care, will now be very familiar and common concepts to public opinion, ”wrote Ryan Broderick for BuzzFeed News.

People will migrate from the big urban centers

“The implications for big cities are immense. If proximity to work is no longer a significant factor in deciding where to live, for example, then the appeal of the suburbs diminishes; we could head towards a world in which existing urban centers and new remote populations stand out, while traditional commuter belts, or peripherals, fade, ”wrote Jack Shenker for The Guardian.

The pandemic could lead to a great popular revolution

“The aftermath of the coronavirus is likely to include a new political uprising: Occupy Wall Street 2.0, but this time much more massive and angry,” Cathy O’Neil wrote for Politico.

The pandemic will not change anything

“I’m going to take a chance here: I don’t think a lot of things will change forever and I wish people would stop saying it based on two whole weeks of isolation and social estrangement,” wrote Kevin Drum for Mother Jones.