Lies that many continue to believe about the incognito mode of the browser | Technology

Incognito mode is very useful for browsing at times, but it is not as anonymous or secure as many think.

The vast majority of users have used incognito mode on occasion. Usually is activated to avoid cookies or that there is no trace in the browser history, but also to open accounts on other people’s computers or carry out activities that we do not want to affect their normal use.

Although its use is widespread, it is also true that there are numerous myths about how it works. A survey conducted by the University of Chicago and the Leibniz Universität Hannover in Germany found that 73% of the participants did not know what is really achieved with this navigation mode found in all browsers, as reported by GAT labs.

One of the most widespread myths in this regard is that with incognito mode there is no trace of browsing, that this is private for everyone. But in reality it is not like that, what happens is that no cookies, passwords or history are saved in the browser, but wherever you go they know you’ve been: for servers and websites you are not as anonymous as you think.

This feeling of anonymity is quite false and as an example we inform you that Google saves the searches you do and they will remain associated with your IP address, so its algorithm will know that you are really interested in what you have looked for, even if you try to hide it.

The same happens with internet service providers or if you want to hide it from the government for any reason, we regret to tell you that it does not work that way. This anonymity only happens halfway in the browser. Even the pages you go to will know you’ve been a trace of your IP will remain, for them it will continue to be your computer.

In addition to your IP, on the webs they will also have your geolocation, so you can forget about that idea that incognito mode helps you overcome barriers that are sometimes set for services and promotions that you cannot access from your location, for example.

Another widespread myth is to think that malware is avoided with this navigation and the truth is that it has nothing to do with it, In incognito mode, browsing is not safer and malware and viruses are equally effective.

And in reference to the latter that we have commented comes a lie that is also very dangerous. It should not be thought that by browsing incognito mode they are more secure your passwords or bank details. This is not true, there are the same chances that they will be stolen. Incognito mode does not make browsing safer, it only removes traces of it in the browser history.