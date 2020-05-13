After several weeks seeing the Secretary General of the Minsa, Dr. Carlos Sáenz, on daily television, announcing implausible numbers of those infected by the Covid-19 pandemic, all cases of course “imported”, the government went silent because reality has imposed itself and silence is a tacit admission of error, because as the saying “he who keeps silent gives”.

The dramatic videos, increasingly frequent on social networks, of sudden deaths, or deaths from “atypical pneumonia” sealed in black plastic bags, delivered to their relatives inside the box with orders for an immediate and candleless burial. The relatives crying out in the overflowed hospitals is the unquestionable reality that in turn has caused the silence of the authorities.

What to do now? The first thing the government must do is put fiction and lies aside and acknowledge reality, because only by taking responsibility can effective corrective measures be taken to save lives.

In a document circulated on Monday 11, the private sector organized in the Cosep, asks the government that it must first rigorously assume the measures that the WHO / PAHO is recommending, thus guaranteeing adequate protection for the population, but especially for staff in hospital centers which is the first line of defense against the pandemic and the one that suffers the greatest exposure to the virus.

Then you must streamline the actual data, information, and do more Covid-19 testing of suspected cases, following the infections and offering the public truthful information to prevent their spread. It must carry out educational campaigns on social distancing and suspend all kinds of crowds, including classes.

You must reallocate resources to health institutions to face the emergency and improve their capacities. CABEI’s $ 11.7 million loan must be used urgently to acquire medical equipment, such as respirators, and to ensure that all medical personnel in the country are protected by state-of-the-art technology.

Expedite the entry into the country and the certification of all medicines and health products intended to face the pandemic so that they arrive in a timely and accessible manner to the population. Cosep also raises the government’s view that it must guarantee water and electricity services to the population and suspend administrative processes to cut these basic services, particularly to the most disadvantaged sectors.

The government cannot be blamed because the Covid-19 has arrived in the country, but it can be blamed for not having done what was necessary to prevent its spread and for promoting fiction, instead of facing reality. It is the time to correct mistakes and save lives.

The author is a journalist, former minister and former deputy.