Santo Domingo, RD.

It will be next August when the Dominican League of Professional Baseball (Lidom) will make a decision about when to start the 2020-2021 season, which would be played respecting the health protocols established by the Major Leagues and the country’s health authorities.

“We have to meet the health and safety requirements of the public, players, and all the actors in the event,” Lidom president Vitelio Mejía explains to Efe.

The manager specified that his entity has not yet defined the health protocols in relation to the coronavirus, because he has to wait for the major leagues to set the tone in this regard, “since our baseball has a lot to do with their regulations and our players, in a large proportion, belong to that organized baseball. “

The Dominican ball begins in the second week of October of each year, after training for just under 20 days.

“I think we have until August to know what the applicable protocol would be given the circumstances of the moment. The important thing now is to know what the protocols will be, both for the national health authorities, for the Major Leagues, and even for the Confederation itself. of Professional Baseball of the Caribbean “, affirmed Mejía.

The leader considered that the information of the “connoisseurs of the coronavirus” worldwide indicate that by September the pandemic will be at its lowest point.

“We also have access to studies in the Dominican Republic that indicate that in the coming August the coronavirus will be eradicated by approximately 97%, which would allow us a looser and broader scenario than we have now,” he added.

Mejía thinks that Lidom “has enough time” to define a calendar of events, and a protocol of sanitary measures according to the situation of what would be the coronavirus from August.

“That makes the work more arduous, since we are analyzing these issues day by day; everything that is said and what is written. We have until August to define,” he reiterated.

Before a comment by Efe, Mejía agrees that if the professional baseball championship began -for example- within 15 days, measures such as providing players with special protections, prohibiting them from spitting, celebrating plays and victories, in addition to play without fans.

“As a league we have a comparative advantage, including the Major League Baseball (MLB), which has to practically start its tournament, is that we have time to observe the development of the pandemic, see what happens in September and October, and be more patients and do things on concrete bases, “concluded Mejía.