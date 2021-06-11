Lidl’s Most Desired Oil-Free Fryer Fry, Rotary Grill, Bake, Gratin and More | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lidl’s most desired oil-free fryer is finally back. We are talking about the 9-in-1 air fryer, which combines nine functions in a single appliance and has a large capacity so you can cook healthier for the whole family.

The oil-free fryer is the fashionable appliance and in the market we can find countless models of different price ranges. The more advanced ones differ by offering more functions than the most basic alternatives, since they are more versatile and allow you to prepare many more dishes.

This is the case of the Lidl 9-in-1 oil-free fryer, a household appliance that was put on sale in Spain in June last year and caused a real sensation. It sold out in a matter of days, and since then we had not seen her in the online bazaar. If you were waiting for its return, we have good news: you can already buy it for 99.99 euros.

And what is special about this Lidl hot air fryer? Well, as its name indicates, offers you the functions of nine different household appliances in a single appliance, saving you money and kitchen space. He is able to frying, rotisserie broiling, browning, baking, gratin, roasting, heating, cooking and dehydrating food, all in a single appliance.

If you want to equip your kitchen at the best price, don’t miss this selection of the best cheap Lidl appliances available for less than 40 euros.

As you can see in the image at the top of this news item, its design is more similar to that of a compact oven than that of conventional dietary fryers. It has a large transparent front window so you can see what you are cooking at all times, without having to open and lose heat.

Its inner bucket offers a capacity of 10 liters, and it offers you the possibility of placing three wire trays to cook at different heights. It also includes a rotating basket with a 1.9 liter capacity, a rotating rack, a kebab set with 8 small skewers and a baking tray.

In the upper half of the front you will find the touch screen to control this oil-free fryer. Dispose of adjustable temperature between 40 and 200 ºC and it also has a adjustable timer between 0 and 60 minutes. If you prefer, include nine preset programs so you can start cooking at the touch of a button.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

You have arrived late? If there are no units left, don’t worry because On Amazon you can find other cheap oil-free fryers with good performance:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.