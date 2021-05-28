Lidl’s Desired 2-in-1 Handheld and Broom Vacuum is Back to Clean Every Nook | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to buy a cheap cordless vacuum cleaner with good features? If the answer is yes, pay attention because Lidl’s desired 2-in-1 handheld and broom vacuum is back for only 54.99 euros.

Little by little, cordless vacuum cleaners have been gaining ground over traditional sled-type models, and today they are one of the most demanded cleaning appliances. And in view of their advantages, we are not surprised: as they do not have a cable, they are more versatile and manageable, and they can also be used to clean less accessible areas.

The price of the cheapest cordless vacuum cleaners rarely falls below 100 euros, but a model that costs half is currently on sale at Lidl. We talk about the 2-in-1 hand and broom vacuum cleaner, one of the most desired home appliances of the German chain that is back in the online bazaar for only 54.99 euros.

This appliance is stamped by SilverCrest, Lidl’s white label for appliances. It is ergonomically designed for ease of handling, weighs 2.5 kg for comfortable use and features a removable handheld vacuum to offer greater flexibility of use.

The Lidl cordless vacuum cleaner is equipped with a DC motor with a power of 16 V and offers two levels of suction so that you can choose the most suitable one according to the needs of each moment. It has a high-power mode to clean the most difficult dirt, while the eco mucus is indicated for day-to-day cleaning, as it allows to extend the battery life.

The appliance integrates a double filter system (one fine and one coarse) to capture dust and dirt particles. Both are washable, so you can easily keep them clean.

Regarding autonomy, its 2,200 mAh battery lasts for up to 26 minutes of uninterrupted cleaning, enough to vacuum the floors throughout the house.

If you are a regular Lidl customer you should already know that these appliances sell out very quickly, so you will have to hurry. In case it’s already sold out, In Amazon Spain you can find other cheap cordless vacuum cleaners:

