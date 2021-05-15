Lidl solves the problem of cell phone theft on the beach with this 3.99 euro item

With the arrival of good weather and heat, the beaches begin to be more crowded and, with it, increases the fear of being robbed of our belongings, especially the mobile phone, while we enjoy a bath.

The Lidl supermarket chain has put on sale an article that seeks to end this problem. It is a waterproof phone case that “protects against dirt, scratches, dust, sand and water”, says the German chain.

The cover can be found for sale in the Lidl online catalog in four colors: blue, fuchsia, gray and black, for a price of 3.99 euros.

Among the characteristics of the product stands out that it is waterproof up to 10 meters deep, and it also has a strap and 2 security twist locks so as not to lose it at any time.

Waterproof case for mobile, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Another practical function of this cover is that it allows keep using the mobile phone inside it, so it would be possible to take pictures in the water without the device running the risk of being damaged.

The measurements of the cover are 10.5 x 21 cm, making it suitable for conventional devices with a maximum total diagonal of 6.9 “ (17.5 cm).