Lidl Sells This Cheaper Philips Oil-Free Fryer for You to Cook Fat-Free This Summer | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to start eating healthier and would like to buy an air fryer, pay attention because this interests you. Lidl has released a Philips oil-free fryer at a cheaper price than on Amazon for you to cook without fat this summer. Take advantage of!

Today it is possible to enjoy the benefits of traditional frying in a healthier way. And all thanks to the oil-free fryer, the fashionable appliance that everyone wants to have in their kitchen: it prepares food without fat but making it crisp, golden and delicious.

Due to the enormous popularity of this device in recent months, many models are out of stock and Finding a cheap oilless fryer is difficult.

If you are looking for an oil-free fryer, we have selected the best models that you can buy right now in different price ranges.

If you are looking for an alternative that offers good performance and has enough capacity to cook for the whole family, the Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252 / 90 it is an option to consider. Lidl sells it cheaper than Amazon and you can buy it for only 109.99 euros.

The price of this Philips air fryer in the official store is 129.99 euros, and on Amazon it is right now at 129 euros. If we take a look at the history of the e-commerce giant we see that it has dropped below 110 euros on a few occasions, so It is a good time to get it and save on your purchase.

The Philips oil-free fryer sold by Lidl offers you all the features you can ask for from this type of appliance. It has Rapid Air technology for cooking food, distributing the hot air in the optimal way so that it is crispy and golden on the outside, and tender on the inside. Thanks to this, you can enjoy your favorite dishes with up to 90% less fat.

The Philips Essential Airfryer HD9252 / 90 has a 4.1 liter basket where you can prepare up to 800 grams of potatoes in one go. Therefore, it has enough capacity to cook for four people, while the more compact and cheap models do not allow you to prepare food for the whole family.

All the information you need before buying an oil-free fryer so as not to make a mistake in your choice, we have also selected the best models.

Aside from frying, this diet fryer grills, roasts, reheats, and also keeps food warm. It has a mobile app where you can see recipe recommendations to get the most out of it.

It is controlled comfortably through its touch screen, where it is possible to adjust the temperature and time manually or choose one of the seven preset programs. These modes include the settings for cooking snacks, frozen, fresh potatoes, meat, fish, chicken thighs, cakes, or grilled vegetables.

Not on time and this oil-free fryer at Lidl is already out of stock? Do not worry, On Amazon you have some alternatives to choose from:

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.