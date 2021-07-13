Lidl sells the perfect electric toothbrush for your travel bag: it works on batteries and only costs € 4.50 | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you are preparing your suitcase to go on vacation, pay attention because this interests you: Lidl sells a perfect electric toothbrush to carry in your travel bag, since it works with batteries and only costs 4.50 euros.

We are surrounded by appliances, gadgets and devices that make our lives more comfortable and easy. Many of them have become essential, and so that we can take them with us on vacation we can find them in a special travel format.

This is what happens, for example, with the iron for clothes, the refrigerator, the hair dryer or even the washing machine: in the market we can find portable alternatives that facilitate their transport and are designed to take from one place to another.

Lidl sells some of these travel appliances, such as the portable mini iron, a cordless coffee maker that makes coffee anywhere, or a portable electric refrigerator.

But this is not all. In our toiletry bag you cannot miss the toothbrush, And if you use an electric toothbrush, taking it with you can be a bit cumbersome, especially if you are traveling by plane and want to save space in your suitcase.

For these cases, it is best to have a compact travel electric toothbrush that works on batteries. Lidl has it for sale at an unbeatable price: only 4.50 euros.

This Lidl electric toothbrush is perfect for traveling. It is very compact in size and since it is battery powered, you don’t have to carry the charger with you. In addition, it includes a very practical protective cover to transport it without getting dirty.

In the box includes four heads Nevadent brand with different color markings. The heads feature rounded bristles made from DuPont brand Tynex nylon filaments, as well as green colored bristles that indicate when it’s time to change the head.

What’s more, It is also compatible with Oral B electric toothbrush refills, so if your main brush is of this brand they will work for you.

You have arrived late? If it’s already sold out, make a note of other cheap battery operated electric brushes and what you can find on Amazon:

