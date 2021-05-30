Lidl sells glasses that maintain the temperature of drinks

With the arrival of heat, the thermos with one of the most recurrent products for keep drinks cool with which to alleviate high temperatures. From the Lidl supermarket chain they have put on sale an alternative to the traditional thermos, ideal to have at home or in the work space.

It is about Thermal vessels, already available in its online catalog in different formats by 6.99 euros the pack and that as of May 31 they can be purchased in the physical stores of the German chain.

These glasses serve both to keep the hot drinks as fresh for longer thanks to the fact that they are made of double-walled borosilicate glass.

Specifically, Lidl has for sale up to four different models of thermal glasses, depending on the drink: special glasses for coffee with milk, glasses for cappuccino, tea and espresso.

The number of glasses what each pack includes varies depending on the model, since the special for coffee with milk includes two glasses, like the one for tea, while the thermal cappuccino glasses are sold in a pack of 3 units and the espresso coffee, in a pack of 4 glasses.

Its resistance is another of its strengths. All models are dishwasher safe and they can be used in the microwave, and they can also withstand temperatures between -10 ° C and 100 ° C.