Lidl sells an electric vegetable grater for less than 30 euros

If the Lidl supermarket chain has been characterized by something, it is by bringing the consumer closer to those small appliances kitchen that facilitate the preparation of food and are increasingly common to find in Spanish homes.

Among the articles that the German chain offers in its online product catalog is the electric vegetable grater, which saves time when it comes to cut and grate food.

As you can read in the characteristics of this product, it has three different cutting accessories with 5 functions: dice, cut into thin strips, spiral cut, slice and grate.

This Silvercrest brand device is available on the Lidl website and has a 14% discount, since before it cost 34.99 euros and now it costs 29.99 euros.

The grater has 3 cutting accessories.

It also has a rotating filling opening to select between the shredding function and the spiral cutting function.

Electric vegetable grater, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

The spiral cut It also allows you to create ingenious recipes in which the zucchini or carrot They can work as substitutes for traditional pasta, and thus incorporate more vegetables to the daily menu in a different way.