Lidl sells a mini anti-mite vacuum cleaner for upholstery and mattresses

This time has become the ideal time for many to make a deep cleaning in homes, and this also includes the upholstery and mattresses. To put an end to the dust and bacteria that accumulate in this type of fabric, the Lidl supermarket has put out for sale in its online catalog a small vacuum cleaner that has caused a furor among the followers of the German chain, to the point that it remains exhausted.

Specifically, this 3-in-1 anti-mite aspirator serves to remove dust and impurities that accumulate in the beds, mattresses and other upholstery, as can be the sofa.

This device, which works plugged into the mains, has 3 functions: one ultraviolet disinfectant lamp, suction mode and rolling and striking function.

Specifically, its ultraviolet light allows sterilize surfaces no need to add chemicals. This feature has an option to auto power off, in which the UV light turns on only when it comes into contact with a surface and the switch is held down simultaneously.

Also, this vacuum cleaner no need bag, since it has a removable dust container and easy to clean.

Anti-mite vacuum cleaner, for sale at Lidl.LIDL

Its small size -24.3 x 11.5 x 30.5 cm-, light weight (1.25 kg) and anatomical design make it an ideal cleaning complement to incorporate into the home for just 44.99 euros, a more than affordable price for this type of appliance that has meant that, for now, it remains out of stock on the Lidl website.