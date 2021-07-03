Lidl sells a cheap oral irrigator, but there are alternatives that are more powerful and cheaper | Life

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Lidl has for sale another device that is so successful. It is a dental irrigator, which despite being cheap has tough competition to peel in stores like Amazon Spain.

The areas where the brushes are not capable of cleaning are those where the irrigators do their job better to, in this way, get the mouth as clean and cared for as possible.

In this case, it is truly amazing how the irrigator is currently selling LidlIt only costs 27.99 euros, a really tight amount.

But it is not the best price we can find, since a model of the brand is sold on Amazon Turewell which is still better in price, since its value is 25.99 euros.

Buy oral irrigator on Amazon

In the case of the irrigator offered by Lidl it has three variable potions of the water jet. The position gentle it is with the one that massages the gums, normal is the normal daily cleaning process and jet is where you remove food scraps.

The battery is 800 mAh (with charging base) and its water tank, which is easy to fill, reaches the 130 ml. It has two nozzles with different colored identification rings and can be installed on the wall for greater comfort.

The shipment of this irrigator to your house will entail that you have to pay the standard charges of 3.99 euros and the delivery time is 1 to 3 working days, that is, from Monday to Friday.

You didn’t know it, but you’ve been keeping your toothbrush wrong your whole life. If you want to keep germs away, you’d better do it this way.

Amazon irrigator comes with 6 tips; 3 classic jet tips, 1 tongue cleaner, 1 dental plaque tip, 1 orthodontic tip, 1 periodontal tip, and a toothbrush tip. The deposit is 300 ml With an anti-leak design, allowing 90 seconds of water flow.

They can be put up to 5 different water pressure settings. The high frequency water pulse achieves 1,250-1,700 times / min, which means a very good intensity. Thanks to this system, it is able to reach many areas of the mouth and eliminate 99% of the accumulated plaque.

If you want to receive this irrigator from Amazon, you should know that, if you have a Prime account, the shipping costs will be free with a delivery time of one day.

As you can see, they are two excellent options to have your mouth even cleaner. If you combine either of these two devices with washing your electric toothbrush, you will achieve truly extraordinary levels of cleaning. Like you’ve never done before.

Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.